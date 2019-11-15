Nancy Lou (Eckert) Smith, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lou Smith, 73, formerly of Austintown, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville, Pennsylvania.

Nancy was born October 27, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis and Agnes “Nancy” (Crosbie) Eckert.

Nancy received a master’s degree in English from Youngstown State University.

She taught high school English literature for 20 years, as well as, reading and study skills at Youngstown State University.

She was a member of the Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church and participated in weekly Bible study groups, which became a very important part of her life.

Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and her friends, reading her many books and painting.

Nancy, who was affectionately known as “Beach Grandma,” is survived by a daughter, Kristen (Mike) Reynolds of Pennsylvania; a son, Todd (Cynthia) Smith of Pennsylvania; two brothers, Lawrence (Cathy) Eckert of Louisville, Kentucky and James (Laura) Eckert of Toledo, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Eric, Alex, Adam and Noah Reynolds, Tayah, Teegan and Tessa Smith, as well as, three stepgrandchildren, Conner, Casey and Blaine.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Harry E. Smith, whom she married in 1971, passed away in 1985.

A funeral service will be held Monday, November 18, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Family and friends may call Monday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2432 South Raccoon Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to Nancy’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 18 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.