AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Lee Burrows, 76, died peacefully Monday, May 29, 2023 at home.

Nancy was born December 19, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Harris Grossen.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She worked as an inventory specialist for RGIS and for Goldie’s Beauty Salon.

In her younger years, she enjoyed camping with friends. Most of all, Nancy loved being with her family.

Her husband, Edward Burrows, who she married August 20, 1966, died September 16, 2018.

Nancy is survived by her children, Mark (Bernedette) Burrows, Scott (Melinda) Burrows and Lisa Cera; grandchildren, Jordan Cera, Gabbriella Cera, Parker Cera, Jessica Burrows, Beth Forrest, Jada Jones, Angela Kountz, Deanna Shields and Aurora Seals and two great-grandchildren, Virginia, Connor and one on the way.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.