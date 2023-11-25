AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. Jones, 77, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, November 23, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born on August 6, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Daniel and Doris (Whetstone) DeNicholas.

Nancy valued education highly and took pride in being a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Class of 1964. Her alma mater held a special place in her heart and she maintained a strong connection with the school throughout her life.



Nancy’s life was filled with love, joy, and an unwavering devotion to her family and friends. She spent many years working as a toll collector on the Ohio Turnpike until her retirement.



Outside of work, Nancy cherished the relationships she built throughout her life. At the tender age of 14, she began dating the love of her life, Eugene C. Jones, whom she married on August 6, 1965.



Nancy was not only dedicated to her family but also actively involved in her community. She was a proud member of the Austintown Women’s Junior League.



In her leisure time, Nancy enjoyed various hobbies and interests. Playing cards with friends and family brought her immense happiness. She also cherished shopping trips and exciting visits to casinos and bingo halls where she tested her luck. As an ardent supporter of Austintown Fitch Athletics, she could often be found cheering enthusiastically for the Falcons and other athletic events her grandchildren participated in.



Nancy was predeceased by her parents; and her granddaughter, Kylie Daum. She leaves behind a legacy of love and cherished memories for her surviving family, her daughter, Nancy (Jesse) Daum; sons Robert (Linda) Jones and John (Allison) Jones; brother, Daniel (Rachelle) DeNicholas; granddaughters, Alyssa (David) Braund and Alayna Daum; grandsons, Anthony Jones and Daniel Jones and great-grandsons, Owen Braund and Noah Braund.



To honor Nancy’s life and pay tribute, calling hours will be held on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel located at 4303 Mahoning Avenue and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2023, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for the care they provided Nancy during her time of need.

