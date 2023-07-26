AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Sachire, 76, died peacefully Tuesday, July 25, 2023.



Nancy was born October 11, 1946, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Beryl (Kerlin)

Sachire.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She retired from Packard Electric after 23 years.



In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed music, crocheting, flowers, gardening and playing bingo. She

had a special place in her heart for animals, especially cats.

She was also a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Nancy had a kind heart and a generous soul; she will be deeply missed by all her loved ones.



Nancy is survived by her sisters, Mary (John) Colla and Linda Ditullio, both of Austintown;

brothers, Steve Sachire of Austintown, Frank (Patty) Sachire of Indiana and Michael (Elainna)

Sachire of Arizona and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Colla, Gina Colla, John (Samantha) Colla,

Danielle (Chris) Morrone, Rory Sachire and Ryan (Cindy) Sachire.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Don Ditullio and nephew, Donald

Ditullio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes,

Austintown Chapel.

