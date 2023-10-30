YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jean Layko, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown on December 25, 1941, to the late Albert M. and Emma Jane Hunter Dota Sr.





Described as a gentle and kind-hearted soul, Nancy touched the lives of countless individuals throughout her life. Nancy dedicated four years of her life working as a secretary for an insurance agent. Later on, she became the manager of Alba House for 13 years, leaving a lasting impact. In the 1970s she sold Tupperware to help send kids to parochial schools.

Education played a vital role in Nancy’s life. She attended St. Patrick School and graduated the first class from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1959, where she was active in F.T.A.

Nancy possessed many hobbies and interests that brought joy to her life. She found solace in gardening, however, it was art that truly captured Nancy’s heart.



One of Nancy’s proudest accomplishments was being a member of T.O.P.S., cancer support group FOCUS, Christ Renews His Parish and Red Hat Society. She was an active member of the Youngstown Cursillo Movement in the 70s, 80s and 90s, where she was a past rector, lay director and region III coordinator. Through this spiritual journey, she touched the lives of those around her and assumed leadership roles both locally and nationally.

Nancy’s unwavering devotion as a faithful Catholic was evident in every aspect of her life. For many years during the 80s she was a speaker at many of the parishes on spirituality for women. She was also an esteemed member of St. Christine Church, where she was a eucharistic minister and lector. She also taught CCD for almost 20 years and was a LD Aide at the school.



Nancy leaves behind a loving family who will forever hold her in their hearts. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald J. Layko, Sr., whom she married on May 5, 1962. Together, they shared a bond built on love and mutual respect that was an inspiration to all who knew them.



In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her daughter, Marijane (Rob) Bowman of Boardman and her son, Ronald J. (Nancy) Layko, Jr., also of Boardman. She was a devoted grandmother to three grandchildren, Kaylin Bowman, Marissa Bowman and Erin (Todd) Layko Woods. Her legacy lives on through her two great-grandchildren, Peyton and Gavin Woods. Nancy also leaves her brothers, Albert M. (Eileen) Dota, Jr. and Robert (Sandy) Dota, both of Boardman and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



During this difficult time, Nancy is reunited with her loved ones who have gone before her, including her parents, as well as her granddaughter, Lauren Bowman.



To honor Nancy’s life, visitation will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel on Thursday, November 2 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., where a Cursillo Bible Vigil will follow at the end of visitation.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy’s life will also take place at St. Christine Church on Friday, November 3 at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org and St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Nancy’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth SICU for all of their superb care and compassion during her time there.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.