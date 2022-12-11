HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) — Nancy Jane Rine, 93, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, departed this life on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Sharon Regional Hospital, following a two-year decline in health.

She was born on February 23, 1929, in Akron. She grew up in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, the middle daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Chandler Johnson.

Nancy married Philip Gordan Rine on June 6, 1948, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2012.

She was a homemaker. Following Phil’s retirement, they spent six months in Florida annually for 20-plus years, actively metal detecting and meeting new friends from all over the country.

Nancy leaves one son, Gary Philip (Beverly) Rine of Austintown; one daughter, Victoria Arlene (William) Caron of Liberty; four grandchildren, Brian (Rachel) Caron, Jason Caron, Jennifer (Ian) Howard and Sarah Hill (Chris Cikosh); 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Andrea Suzanne Rine and two sisters, June Kerschner and Kate Poorman.

Per Nancy’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial gifts to be sent to the American Cancer Society.