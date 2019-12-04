Nancy J. Rosko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy J. Antonoff Rosko, 84, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Sunrise of Dublin.

Nancy was born February 10, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anton and Theresa Haus Antonoff.

She was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School, where she was the head majorette. She was crowned West Side Queen in 1952.

The pride and joy of her life was being a devoted wife, “Mommy” and grandmother. She also loved collecting antique treasures, baking apple pies and kolachi, walking her neighborhood, swimming in her backyard pool or at the Ursuline Motherhouse and dancing; especially on New Year’s Eve.

Nancy is survived by her six children, Fred (Kathy) Rosko, Jr. of Austintown, Kelly (Robert) Kerpsack of Dublin, Bridget (Kevin) Chumlea of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, Chad (Michelle) Rosko of Canfield, Rachel (Greg) Hollern of Dublin and Joshua (Ashley) Rosko of Dublin; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Virginia “Ginger” Thompson.

Her husband of 63 years, Frederick W. Rosko, Sr., preceded her in death September 19, 2019.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; an infant grandson, Mario Rosko; four sisters, Rita Antonoff, Mary Jane Antonoff, Anne Main and Dorothy Hoffman and two brothers, Anthony “Tony” Antonoff and Michael “Mickey” Antonoff.

A prayer service will be held 9:15 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Christine Church.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in Nancy’s memory to St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Sunrise of Dublin for their compassion and extraordinary care of Nancy and her late husband, Fred.

