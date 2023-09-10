BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Fetch, 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

She was born on June 5, 1939, to the late John and Mary (Magada) Sanko.

A lifelong area resident, Nancy was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She married Louis J. Fetch on August 30, 1958 and he preceded her in death on March 27, 2014.

Nancy was a remarkable woman who found joy and fulfillment in the simple pleasures of life, especially knitting, crocheting and indulging in the art of needlepoint. Nancy’s culinary skills were admired by all who had the privilege of her sharing the delicious meals and homemade baked goods. With pride, she embraced her Slovak heritage, as well as, her late husband’s Italian roots, incorporating both into her cooking with love and care. Above all, she enjoyed sharing her culinary creations with family and the close neighborhood where she had resided.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina (Kenneth) Svendsen of the United Kingdom: sons, Lou (Mary) Fetch of Cincinatti, John (Teresa) Fetch of Charlotte, North Carolina and Rick Fetch (Brian Brewer) of DeBary, Florida; sister, Mary Ellen Rorick of Austintown; grandchildren, Louie, Brian, Patrick and Nicole Fetch, Henrik and Matilda Svendsen and great-grandchildren, Ella and Aidan Fetch.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church, where calling hours will be held one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in Nancy’s memory to Save the Children, the World Wildlife Fund or your local food bank.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

