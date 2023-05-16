YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Elaine Smith, 78, died peacefully, Sunday, May 7, 2023, at her home in Arizona, with her sons by her side.

Nancy was born February 5, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of Carl and Margaret Murphy Collins.

Nancy worked in the restaurant business for many years in the Youngstown area as a bartender, server nd later hostess, to include Courtney’s, Trax Lounge, The Bedroom Lounge and Scaccetti’s Restaurant.

She is survived by two sons, Fredrick (Barb) Smith of Buckeye, Arizona and Michael Smith of Tallahassee, Florida; grandchildren, Tyler Smith and Kayla (Joe) Hlas and Monica and Autumn Smith and great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Hunter Hlas.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Mashiska, Carol Cabuno and Marsha Herrera.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 22, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, May 22 at the funeral home.

The family is asking that friends of Nancy please try to attend calling hours from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., so family can attend later services. Nancy was loved by many and we would be honored to meet everyone to share in her memories.

The family is requesting donations be made in Nancy’s honor to the American Cancer Society, a charity she supported over the years and was close to her heart.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.