Nan L. McCambridge, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nan L. McCambridge, 90, passed away Saturday morning, May 22, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 15, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Glenn B. and Louise Klingensmith Curran.

She was instrumental in the daily operations of the family business, McCambridge Plumbing. She was first contact with customers for more than 50 years. She also worked as a teller at Mahoning National Bank in North Lima.

She was very proud that she was able to teach reading and writing to people wishing to become American citizens. She loved her cottage by the creek, loved to swim and went swimming for her 90th birthday. She was very supportive of her children and grandchildren, attending as many sporting events, band concerts and art shows as possible.

Her husband, Vincent J. McCambridge, whom she married May 29, 1948, passed away May 20, 2006.

Nan is survived by her seven daughters, Cathy Stumpf, Virginia (Dick) Puz, Janet (Ted) Lyda, Louise (Neal) London, Linda Neuberger, Sally (Rusty) Persing and Nancy (Mike) Persing; two sons, Martin McCambridge and V. John (Lori) McCambridge; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Donald “Duck” McCambridge and a sister, Linda Hurst.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Paul the Apostle Church, New Middletown. Family and friends may call 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Hospice of the Valley and the Rev. Larry Klinker.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nan L. McCambridge, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.