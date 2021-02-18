Nadine E. Ruess, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Nadine E. Ruess, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 16 at AustinWoods.



She was born April 23, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Russell and Pauline (Milakovich) Lewis.



Nadine graduated from South High School.

She was a former realtor at Century 21 and then worked many years at Southside Hospital managing their switchboards. Nadine retired from Telesolutions after ten years working in sales. While at Telesolutions she was nominated for the Athena Award.

In her spare time, she enjoyed crafting, making flower arrangements and painting.



Nadine is survived by her husband, Gerald D. Ruess, whom she married January 15, 1988; two daughters, Laurie (Jim) Grischow of Boardman and Kerri (Mark) Lightner of Austintown; four grandchildren, Kevin (Tara) Grischow, Eric (Tizzy) Grischow, Kendal and Andrew Lightner; two great-grandchildren, Eli and Leona Grischow; sister, Cheryl Miller of Girard; brother, Russell (Laurie) Lewis of Annville, Pennsylvania; stepdaughter, Michelle Rock of Struthers; stepson Jerry Ruess Jr. of Pennsylvania and stepgrandchildren, Michael Rock, Marissa Rock, Samantha Rock and Marc Ruess.



She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cheri Grischow and a sister, Donna Lepore.



Family and friends may call Friday, February 19 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and Saturday, February 20 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Western Reserve United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take form of donations to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or the American Cancer Society,

525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nadine E. Ruess, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.