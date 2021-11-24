Myrna Lynne Tillman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Lynne Tillman, 59, passed away Saturday, November 20 at her home.



She was born May 21, 1962 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Richard and Delores (Ohl) Wheeler.



Myrna was a 1980 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was Past Honored Queen for Job’s Daughters of the Niles Masonic Temple.

She worked for Nodays, Brentwood Originals and was an assistant manager for BP.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing.



Myrna is survived by her husband, Lawrence E. Tillman, who she married October 15, 2005; her daughter, Shannon Marie (Joe) Campbell of Youngstown; her son, Shane Matthew (Tina) Simpson of Austintown; brother, Myron (Kathy) Wheeler of Austintown; nephews, Eric (Patty) Wheeler and Allen (Julie) Wheeler; two stepsons, Curtis (Brittany) Tillman of Atlanta, Indiana and Steven (Summer) Tillman of Bluffton, Indiana; her in-laws, Lowell and Lesley Tillman of Ossian, Indiana; 15 grandchildren and three on the way.



She was also preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Simpson III.



Family and friends may call Sunday, November 28, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to assist the family with services during this time.

