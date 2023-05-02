POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrna Joan Johnson, 88, passed away Thursday evening, April 27, 2023 at The Inn at Poland Way.



She was born March 26, 1935 on the family farm in Advance, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Alexander H. and Margaret L. (Park) Allison.

Joan graduated from Marion Center High School, the only one out of her siblings in the family to do so.

On February 2, 1957 she married Charles F. “Charlie” Johnson and they moved to Ohio to begin their new life together.

Joan worked for over 25 years for Poland Schools in their cafeterias and retired as the head cook at Dobbins Elementary School.

Joan and Charlie enjoyed traveling including to various casinos, New York City and two trips to Las Vegas.



Her husband, Charlie passed away February 20, 2017.



Joan is survived by her son, Peter (Laure) Johnson of Poland; daughter-in-law, Brenda Johnson of Savannah, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and her furry granddogs.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Chuck A. Johnson; two brothers, Charles and Robert Allison and a sister, Madeline Lightcap.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Bethel Friends Church in Poland, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Joan’s family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Poland Way for the care they provided for over five years and to Buckeye Hospice in her final days.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 or The Healthy Hearts & Paws Project, 384 Collar Price Road, Brookfield Township, OH 44403.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Myrna Joan (Allison) Johnson, please visit our floral store.

