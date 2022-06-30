YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Monty J. Martin, 72, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home.

He was born July 22, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Connie Silsbe Martin.

Monty graduated from Canfield High School and worked for McDonald Steel.

He served his country in the Army, a 630th Ordnance Company Vietnam combat veteran.

Monty was a local DJ and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Monty is survived by his wife, Susan M. Meyer, whom he married May 29, 1987; a sister, Lori MacAdams of Columbus; brother-in-law, Sam Prosser of Youngstown; four nephews, Michael and Daniel Hagquist, both of Columbus and Chase and Chad Prosser, both of Youngstown; two nieces, Sami and Bria Prosser, both of Youngstown and a great-nephew, Jaxon Fleeger.

Calling hours will be held Friday, July 1, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

