Milena M. Perrotta D’Apolito, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Milena M. Perrotta D’Apolito, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Milena was born March 13, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Philomena Petrucci Perrotta.

She graduated from South High School and on February 19, 1949, she married Andrew P. D’Apolito. Together they had four children: Andrew, Stephen, James and Candice.

Milena worked at Miller and Gould Beauty Supply as the office manager. She then worked at Gorant Chocolatier and later at First Federal Bank, from where she retired.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Jeanne) D’Apolito, Stephen (Cinthia) D’Apolito and Dr. James (Gina)?D’Apolito; son-in-law, Rick Barnhart; and brother-in-law, Frank (Katherine) D’Apolito. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Julie (Brent) Montgomery, Andrew, Adam, Stephen, Patrick (Maggie), Nicholas, Elizabeth, Francesca and Natalie D’Apolito; as well as five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Mia, and Bella D’Apolito, Taylor and Morgan Bindas and many nieces and nephews.

Milena, known as “Grandma Lena” and “Gram,” loved being a grandmother and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She leaves them with wonderful memories of playing office, having sleepovers, doing makeovers and cooking with them.

Lena will be remembered for her incredible cooking (especially her rum cake and homemade wedding soup), her dry sense of humor, sarcasm and her love of crossword puzzles. No one will ever forget how fast she liked to drive in her Cadillac. She also loved to play the piano and had a large collection of sheet music. She was even able to play countless songs from memory. Lena’s hobbies included shopping, gardening and making her friends and family laugh.

Milena was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; her daughter, Candace Barnhart and three brothers, Paul, Gus and Ralph Perrotta.

Due to the current health threat caused by COVID-19, Milena will be laid to rest with her husband in Lake Park Cemetery following a private family service.

