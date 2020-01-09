Mildred “Millie” A. Lisko, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred A. Lisko, “Millie” age 91, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

Millie was born April 14, 1928 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph Shepas and Anna (Odvar) Shepas.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School.

Millie had such an enthusiasm for life. Her door was always open. She loved visits from family and her many friends and was always there to brighten your day with her smile and laughter. Millie enjoyed many trips to casinos with her card club friends and was always looking for her next adventure.

Millie is survived by her four children, Allen (Peg) Lisko of Leawood, Kansas, Gary (Celeste) Lisko of Columbiana, Patti (Brian) Cicuto of Pittsburgh and Ken (Sonia) Lisko of Columbus; eight grandchildren, Joseph (Anne Marie) Lisko, Bradley (Roseanne) Lisko, Amanda (Dan) Ferguson, Melissa (Jeff) Tomer, Danielle (Chad) Kulp, Patrick Cicuto, Katie Lisko and Carly Lisko; five great-grandchildren and her sister, Lucille Pavicic of Poland.

Other than her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen John Lisko on February 23, 2019; a brother, Robert Shepas and grandsons, Christopher and Brian Lisko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Nicholas Church (Christ Our Savior Parish), 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471 with Father Martin Celuch and Deacon Paul Lisko officiating.

Family and friends may visit Monday, January 13 at the church after the Mass.

A private interment will take place at St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made inMillie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Christ Our Savior Parish.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to Mildred “Millie” A. Lisko’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.