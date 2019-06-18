Mildred (Kinsley) Frum Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mildred (Kinsley) Frum, 89, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Assumption Village.

She was born Aug. 22, 1929, in Morgantown, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Vincent and Sadie (Jolliffe) Kinsley. She was a life-long resident of Morgantown before coming to the Youngstown area in 2009. She remained always a devoted Mountaineer, proud of her West Virginia hills.

Mildred was a 1947 graduate of Morgantown High School.

She did secretarial work in her younger years, briefly worked in retail, sold Avon and was a hospital volunteer.

While living in Morgantown, Mildred was an active member of the Johnson’s Chapel Church.

Mildred had a creative, faith-filled spirit. She was an accomplished poet, publishing several poetry books and winning local, state and national poetry awards. Mildred played the piano, possessing a natural ear for music. She enjoyed many hours spent entertaining family and nursing facility friends with poetry readings and piano playing. Mildred touched many with her rich stories of faith and family.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Dennis) Sklenar of Youngstown; a son, Randall (Arlene) Frum of Nutley, New Jersey; eight grandchildren, Brian (Liseli), Allison and Jason Sklenar, Christopher Frum, Rachael (Sami) Al-Qasi, Ysabelle Frum and Joshua and Franchesca Rochester; a great-grandson, Asher Al-Qasi and a sister, Juanita Jackson.

Mildred was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne Ross Staritt, whom she married Sept. 27, 1951 and passed away October of 1955; her second husband, Charles Kenneth Frum, whom she married March 8, 1958 and passed away Nov. 16, 2003; and three brothers, Lloyd, Robert, and David Kinsley.

Friends may gather at the McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Morgantown, West Virgina 26501, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will continue at Johnson Chapel UMC, 1081 Smithtown Road in Morgantown, on Saturday, June 22, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service with Pastor Jim Weber officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.