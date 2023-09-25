SYLVANIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michelina (Lena) (Grilli) Retort passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 23, 2023, in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born May 8, 1933, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, to Berardino and Giuseppina (Pezzuti) Grilli.



She married Alfred E. Retort on September 26, 1953. They were married for 54 years when he

preceded her in death in 2007.

Michelina touched many lives throughout her work as a business secretary, teaching assistant,

and church secretary. Yet, her greatest joy was in her love for and time spent with her immediate and extended family.

Michelina drew strength from her faith and was active in many ministries. At her home parish in Pennsylvania, St. Lawrence Church (now Holy Spirit Parish, New Castle, Pennsylvania), Michelina served as president of the Christian Mothers, Eurcharistic Minister, CCD teacher

for 26 years and a Liturgical Committee member. After moving to Sylvania, Ohio, Michelina was

a member of Christ the King Parish, Toledo, Ohio. She also was an associate with the Franciscan

Sisters of Sylvania, Ohio, with whom she did volunteer work. For 30 years, Michelina was a

faithful auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary, Manteca, California.

Michelina is survived by her children, Vincent D. (Cynthia) Retort of Pleasanton, California, JoEllen M. (Kevin) Joyce of Sylvania, Ohio and Sr. Lisa Ann Retort, ASCJ, Hamden, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Anthony V. (Marissa) Retort of Orinda, California, Meaghan E. Joyce of Chicago, Illinois, Gabriel J. (Catherine) Retort of Corona, California and Bridget M. Joyce (Marcus Grubb) of San Jose, California; her great-grandchildren, Natalie, Jack, Kate, Ava and Grayson Retort; a sister-in-law, Angeline Grilli of Florida and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces also survive her.



Michelina was preceded in death by her parents; husband and siblings and their spouses,

Carmela (Ubaldo) DeMatteis, Dominic Grilli, John (Mary) Grilli, Elizabeth (Victor) Scarsella,

Mario (Grace) Grilli and Albert (Angeline) Grilli.

The family would like to thank Michelina’s Hospice of Northwest Ohio home care nurse, Jen

Markley and Dr. K. Smolen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michelina’s memory to the Apostles of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Retirement Fund, 295 Benham Street, Hamden, CT 06514, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551.

Visitation is private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 29,

2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio, with committal following the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, Ohio.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

