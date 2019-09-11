Michele Garcar, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michele Garcar, 76, died Monday morning, September 9, 2019, at Victoria House Assisted Living.

Michele was born Deccember 5, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Aldrich and Catherine Smith Bolash.

She attended St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and worked for St. Elizabeth Hospital as a neonatal intensive care nurse for 30 years.

Michele was a very active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was an RCIA director.

Her first husband, Raymond L. Reardon, whom she married August 17, 1963, preceded her in death February 29, 1976. Her second husband, Robert Garcar, Sr., whom she married March 23, 1991, preceded her in death March 20, 2001.

Michele is survived by her son, Dr. Michael Reardon of Columbus and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Emily Reardon of Columbus.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.