CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Teutsch, Sr., 86, died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

Michael was born July 3, 1936, in Waltersdorf, Siebenbergergen Transylvania, now known as Romania, the son of Martin and Maria Pfingstgraef Teutsch.

After their family was displaced to Austria, they moved to the United States in 1950. After attending South High School, he worked for Robert Hall as a salesperson, and then on the assembly line for General Motors until retiring in 1993. He also enjoyed building custom homes as a partner in Homes by John-Michael construction.

Michael was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and previously, Martin Lutheran Church.

He was very proud of his Saxon heritage and had been a Saxon Club member since 1950. After retiring, Michael volunteered his time at the club working and enjoyed having coffee with his buddies in the morning. In 2009, the club honored him with the Man of the Year Award and he was also given the honor pin from the A.T.S.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Mulichak, whom he married September 5, 1964; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Marucci of Greenford; son, Michael (Regina) Teutsch, Jr. of Canfield; sister, Katharina Paparone of Medford, New Jersey; brother, Martin (Mary) Teutsch of Aylmer, Ontario; four grandchildren, Michael G. (Lindsey) Teutsch, Jordan M. Teutsch, Samantha R. (Brandon) Pluchinsky and Alexis Marucci and a great-grandson, Connor Michael Pluchinsky.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maria Remner-Stacey and two infant sisters.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the fifth-floor staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Hospice House,for their care and compassion given to Michael.

