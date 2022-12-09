YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Scott Zatchok, 53, died Sunday, December 4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.



Michael was born March 28, 1969, in Youngstown, the son of Steven Zatchok and Bettye Murphy Zatchok Pacella.



He was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. During that time, he served in Desert Storm with the Patriot Missile Unit as a NBC Specialist in Israel and Saudi Arabia. During his time in the military, he received the southwest Asia service ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal and a European service award. Upon his return to the United States, Michael joined the National Guard where he served for six years.



Later, Michael earned a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University in 2005 and was working towards his Master’s Degree in History.

While studying, he worked for Pinkerton Security at General Motors and Riverside Gardens. He also worked security at Sears.



He was a member of the Archaeological Society.



Michael is survived by his mother, Bettye Pacella of New Middletown; father, Steven Zatchok of Austintown; brother, Patrick Zatchok of Youngstown and nephew, Cameron Blair and several uncles, aunts and cousins.



