AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael M. Roman, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Grove City Hospital.

He was born on December 9, 1947, in Youngstown Ohio, the son of Michael J. and Marie C. Pavelic Roman.

Mike achieved great success in his career, lived an active athletic lifestyle, made lasting contributions to his community and touched the hearts of those around him with his kind and generous spirit.

Mike graduated from Chaney High School in 1966.

His exceptional athletic abilities on the football field earned him a place in the athletic hall of fame.

He attended Youngstown State University where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1970.

Mike was most proud of his time wearing his number 72, as an offensive and defensive player he was said to be the “most dependable tackler” Dike Beede ever coached, he played alongside and protected legends. He was inducted into the YSU Football Hall of Fame in 1988 and was a lifetime supporter of YSU athletics.

Mike’s professional journey began as plant supervisor at Carbon Limestone, where he displayed exceptional leadership skills and dedication. He and his family enjoyed his Iron City beer and Clark bar perks while at Pittsburgh Food and Beverage in the 90’s. Later on, he took on new challenges and found fulfillment working in Human Resources for J.L. Nick in Erie, Pennsylvania. Eventually, he established his own company, the Hunt Roman Group. Mike’s entrepreneurial spirit and strong work ethic enabled him to create a thriving business that positively impacted many lives.

Alongside his professional endeavors and athletic achievements, Mike served his country faithfully as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. His dedication to duty exemplified his commitment to protecting and serving others.

A man of diverse interests, Mike loved his active lifestyle, jogging, biking and walking, especially on the Florida beaches where he vacationed each year. He enjoyed watching football, the Cleveland Browns, and the Indians. A wine connoisseur, a bargain shopper, he loved his shoes and the quest for a good deal. One passion closest to his heart was canning his peppers which he gifted to family and friends. Loving the challenge as some jars were XXX hot! He was a member of the Saxon club and Saints Peter and Paul Croatian Catholic Church.

Family meant the world to Mike and he cherished the time spent with his loved ones. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara (Ocarz), whom he married on July 8, 1972; daughters, Michelle Roman of Chicago and Jennifer Roman (Michael Gribben) of Columbiana; sister, Donna (Melvin) Andrews and their son, Paul.

In addition to his immediate family, Michael leaves behind several cousins and many extended Pesut and Pavelic family members who were cherished connections in his life.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his loyal canine companion, Leonard “Lenny.”

To honor and celebrate the life of Michael Roman, a visitation will be held on January 3, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to YMCA Camp Fitch at https://campfitchymca.org/give-back/?fbclid=IwAR07fFJdwZhKkik55ILFFSYYNDaHbWYrZJ_qmuc1p0FUgmDMZWbRHb21qGU

A television tribute will air Monday, January 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.