Michael P. Nerone, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private Family Services were held for Michael P. Nerone, 54, who passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born January 28, 1966 in Youngstown, a son of the late Alfred and Angeline M. (Brunetti) Nerone.

Michael loved his family, his coffee, his music, especially “Rush” and his mom’s cooking. He also had an interest in Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by his brothers, Freddie Nerone of Struthers and Anthony “Cheech” (Susan) Nerone of Poland; niece and nephews, Dustin Nerone, Angela Nerone and Ryan Nerone; a great-niece Abigail; two aunts, Antoinette Cimmento of Campbell and Mary Lanaglio of Boardman and several cousins and friends.

Michael was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Nerone.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family to assist them during this time.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

