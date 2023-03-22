ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael M. Hazlett, 68, died peacefully Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at University Hospital Portage surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born March 3, 1955, at Southside Hospital in Youngstown, the son of Clyde and Loretta Hazlett.

He worked as a self-employed business owner, operating Mike’s Down Under for many years.

Michael loved all sports, and especially loved rooting for his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Lakers. He also enjoyed camping and riding his motorcycle. Most of all, Michael enjoyed being surrounded by his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his wife, the former Sandra Shaffer, whom he married October 31, 1986, and spent ten years together prior to getting married; his children, Missy Sinkovich of Struthers, Roger (Tina) Shaffer of Austintown, Melissa Rickerd of Youngtown, Nikki Hazlett (Megan Pryor) of Ravenna, BJ Shaffer of Youngstown and Billy Shaffer of Andover; brother Carl (Tammy) Hazlett of Cortland; sisters-in-law, Mary Hazlett of Struthers and Kimberly Procick of Struthers; grandchildren, Mike Shaffer, Carmen (Katelyn) Sinkovich, Makayla Sinkovich, Roger Shaffer, Sal Shaffer, Kylie Rickerd, Karlessa Rickerd, Jayden Pudder, Kamden Saunders, Aubrey Shaffer, Koryanna Saunders, Mya Shaffer, and Ava and Andi Hazlett; one great-granddaughter, Kamiya Rickerd; and several nieces and nephews; and all his beloved friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny and Clyde Hazlett; nephews, Shane M. Holmes and Bryant Shaffer, whom he loved as his sons; and sons-in-law, Butch Sinkovich and Fred Rickerd.

Family and friends may call Friday, March 24, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolenced to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael M. Hazlett, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.