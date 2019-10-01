Michael Liposchak, Jr., Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Liposchak, Jr., 82, died Saturday evening, September 28, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic after fighting a long illness.

Michael was born April 25, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Judith Dubois Liposchak, Sr.

He was a 1956 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University, where he played football.

Michael worked as a structural ironworker for American Bridge and later retired from Packard Electric, where he worked as a millwright.

He also was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed working on cars, drag racing, bowling and football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michael loved to watch old movies and westerns, enjoyed playing Sudoku and trips to the casino.

He was a true “Mr. Fix-It” and was always there to help.

Michael loved to sing and share his well-known beautiful voice with everyone and anyone at any time. He was a member of the IHM Choir for many years and participated in many plays and productions.

His greatest passion was fishing and the numerous trips to Deer Bay, Canada, with family and friends.

Michael was an incredible husband and an amazing father, grandfather and brother. He will be truly missed by so many.

His wife, the former Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Brosko, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage, died February 7, 2019.

Michael is survived by his beloved daughters, Ann (Ronald, Jr.) Sudol of Austintown and Mary (Michael) Jesko of Austintown; three loving brothers, Paul (Bonnie) Lipsoschak and Robert (Carolyn) Liposchak, both of North Carolina, John (Barbara) Liposchak of South Carolina and six grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored, Michael Liposchak IV, Rachael Liposchak, Blake Sudol, Matthew Liposchak, Hope Sudol and Gavin Sudol.

He was also preceded in death by his two sons, Matthew J. Liposchak and Michael F. Liposchak III, whom he missed dearly.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2019, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, October 4, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Michael will be laid to rest next to his wife in Resurrection Cemetery, where we will be joined by the VFW Post 9571 of Ellsworth to pay tribute to his service to his country.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.