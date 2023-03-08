POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Yannucci, 87, died Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Inn at Poland Way.

He was born on March 9, 1935, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Michael and Jennie Iorio Yannucci.

Michael was a graduate of Union High School in New Castle, Pennsylvania and he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from YSU.

He was a Navy veteran.

Michael was the district sales manager in the education department for the 3M Company and he later worked for the West Penn Plastics Co., as the district sales manager, until his retirement.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and snow skiing. He was a collector of antique fishing lures. Michael was a member of the Youngstown Ski Club, Ducks Unlimited and Lawrence County Sportsman and Safari Clubs.

Michael is survived by his wife, Margaret (Siranovic) Yannucci, whom he married on December 23, 1995; nieces and nephews, Cindy (Dan) Vines, Jan (John) Baxter, Gene (Paula) Wright, Stanley (Janet) Puzio, Linda (Ron) Cwynar, Karen (Bill) Pifer, Raymond Puzio, Patty (John) Angermeier, Tina Miller and Edward John Beil and several great-nieces and -nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sisters, Pauline Wright and Christine Puzio-Carran.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Michael’s memory, to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Yannucci, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.