Michael J. Layshock, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Layshock, 27, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 16, 1992, in Youngstown, the son of Jay and Katie (O’Connor) Layshock.
Michael attended Austintown Fitch High School.
He was employed by MPW Industrial Services, where he was a technician.
Michael enjoyed traveling and skate boarding. He was an avid Pens, Browns and Ohio State fan. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his dog, Trixi.
Michael is survived by his parents; a sister, Emma Layshock of Canfield; two brothers, SSG. Jake (Emily) Layshock of Oklahoma and Peter Layshock of Las Vegas, Nevada; two nephews, Jake and Tommy Layshock and his paternal grandparents, Richard Layshock of Arizona and Anne Layshock of Naples, Florida.
Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Kathleen O’Connor.
Family and friends may call Friday, December 20, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.
A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m.
