Michael J. Crish, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Crish, 73, died Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Michael was born August 31, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Sam and Marcella Bourey Crish.

He was a 1967 graduate of Ursuline High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University, where he was on the football team.

Michael was an Army veteran.

He was the owner of Sam’s Wedge Inn in Austintown, until his retirement in 2017.

Michael is survived by three nephews, Sam Crish of Tallmadge, Dave Jr. (Susanna) Crish of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Andy (Andrea) Crish of Annapolis, Maryland; four great-nephews, Clive, Linus, Rhys and Zander Crish and one great-niece, Lyria Crish.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, David Crish Sr.; sister-in-law, Linda Crish and his three golden retrievers, Fred, Hanna and Gabby.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Ave. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service.

Everyone in attendance is asked to follow pandemic safety measures by wearing masks or face coverings and respecting social distancing guidelines

The Crish family would like to extend gratitude to the staff of St. Elizabeth hospital for the kind and compassionate care for Michael.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael’s memory may be made to the Mahoning County Dog Warden, 1230 N. Meridian Road, suite B, Youngstown, OH 44509.

