YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Huziak, 47, died at home on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Michael, known affectionately as “Dancing Mike”, was born July 11, 1976, in Youngstown,

the son of Richard and Sandra (Dreiling) Huziak.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School.

After working alongside his father, he took over the family’s business, North American Restaurant Services, LLC, where he helped the the community grow by working with new restaurants to get their kitchen up to code.

Michael loved to dance, however, his energy extended beyond the dance floor. He was an

avid lover of nature. He often visited Mill Creek Park, Nelson’s Ledges and took several

trips out west to visit the national parks. He loved spending time with his beloved dog,

Pookie, friends and family.

Aside from his undeniable zest for life, Michael possessed a deep compassion for others.

He had a natural inclination to care for those around him and lent a helping hand whenever

needed. Mike will be remembered as one who lived a life full of passion and had an

infectious energy that touched the lives of all those around him.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Sandra Huziak of Streetsboro; sisters, Tracy

(Matthew) Huziak-Clark of Perrysburg; JoAnn Huziak (Mark Dingeman) of Raleigh, North Carolina; brother, Ted (Susan) Huziak of Hudson and nieces and nephews, Nicholas, Madeline,

Jackson, Ryan, Liliana and Liam.

Family and friends are welcome to gather Friday, August 25, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A brief ceremony will follow at 6:00

p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate in Michael’s name to Angels for Animals in Mahoning

County.

The world is undoubtedly a brighter place because of Mike, and his memory will forever

dance on in our hearts.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Michael Huziak, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.