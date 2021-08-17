Michael F. Schneider, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael F. Schneider, 46, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

He was born June 13, 1975, in Cincinnati, the son of Donald and Edith Payne Schneider.

Mike graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1993 and received his associate degree in computer networking from ITT Technical Institute.

Formerly an assembly worker at General Motors Corporation in Lordstown before its closing, he worked as a maintenance team leader at Walmart in Boardman.

Mike was a loving father and devoted friend. He spent much of his free time with his kids singing karaoke, fishing and beating them at video and board games. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and had a passion for music. He played bass and sang with the band Makayla Dawn, of which he was a founding member. The band performed hundreds of shows, including opening for multiple national artists. Mike loved playing live shows and was always grateful for the many fans who rocked out with them.

Along with his parents, Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy (Joy) Schneider, whom he married on June 8, 1998; four daughters, Autumn (Robert) Cicco of Arizona and Ariel, Michaela and Eleanora Schneider, all of Austintown; his son, Christopher Schneider of Austintown; three siblings, Gregory (Kerry) Schneider of Austintown, Amanda (Bobby) Colwell of Cincinnati and Sharon (Jorge) Solano of Versailles and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Michael’s funeral service will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael F. Schneider, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.