Michael Duby, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Duby, 69, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was born October 17, 1951, in Grayling, Michigan, a son of Roy and Lorraine Hale Duby.

Michael was a graduate of Gerrish-Higgins High School in Michigan and worked at General Motors on the assembly line.

He is survived by his wife, Luella Patrick Duby, whom he married February 10, 1990; his daughters, Ashley Johnson, Sherilyn Duby, Jeanette Jones, Angel Santiago and Laura Duby; his sons, Kevin Williams, John Duby, Chad Duby, Jesse Duby and Michael Duby, Jr.; two sisters, JoAnn Mitchell and Jeanne Moyano and his grandchildren, Dwayne Johnson, Adonis Johnson, Honor Duby, Monica Duby, Christopher Duby, Benjamin Wheeler, Paige Jones, Frankie Jones and Nicholas Jones.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Sean Duby and his brother, Jerry Duby.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral costs.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael Duby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.