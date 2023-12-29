YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Anzevino, Jr., 87, died peacefully Thursday, December 28, 2023, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Michael was born October 1, 1936, in Youngstown, the son of Michael D. and Della M. Giovanni Anzevino.

He attended the Rayen School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps., where he served his country during the Korean War.

Michael worked for Oldburg Manufacturing and retired from the Youngstown School District after working as a crossing guard for 10 years.

He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans.

In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and playing cards. He always had a soft spot for his dogs, all of whom he loved dearly.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Misty Gee (Richard) Williams of Newton Falls; sister, Donna Hofus of Girard; nephews, Ray, Frank and Mark D’Nunzio; nieces, Michelle Ischkum, Deborah Boney, Amy Leskovac and Lori Kurisrimski; his very good friend, Richard Korhan and his family and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony M. Anzevino; sisters, Lillian D’Nunzio and Maria E. Anzevino and niece, Adele Anzevino.

Per his wishes, there will be no services.

He will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio, at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

