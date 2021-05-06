Michael Andrew Kachmer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Andrew Kachmer, M.D., 90, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed peacefully in his sleep of natural causes, Sunday, May 2, 2021, at his home.

Born June 22, 1930, in Youngstown, to Michael and Helen Kachmer, he graduated from Ursuline High School and Youngstown College. He received his medical degree from The University of St. Louis, Mo., where he specialized in psychiatry.

Moving back to Youngstown to begin his internship at St. Elizabeth hospital, he met the love of his life, the late Mary Ann Hessler Kachmer, who also worked at St. Elizabeth hospital as a nurse. They married June 29, 1957 and moved to Detroit, Michigan, where Mike began his psychiatric residency at Lafayette Clinic Wayne State University.

With two children in tow, Mike and Mary Ann moved back to Youngstown in 1960 when he accepted the position of chief of psychiatry at St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he established the first psychiatric department and started his own private practice. Mike was deeply committed to his profession and his patients; practicing medicine until he was 80 years of age.

Mike was equally committed to living life to its fullest and spent many happy days skiing, golfing, sailing his catamaran and enjoying fine foods and the laughter that came with it, with family and friends

He is survived by his six children, Michael (Lori), Carol, Mary Lou (John), Jane, Mark (Diana) and Patty (Charley) and 13 grandchildren, Michael, Kyle, Mark, Dan, Molly, Emma, Maddie, Zach, Kylie, Kate, Charlotte, George and Harry, who will cherish him always. Mike will be deeply missed but always present in our hearts and memories.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Beatitude House, 235 Tod Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504 (beatitudehouse.com) or National Alliance on Mental Health of Mahoning County, 201 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503 (namimahoningvalley.org).

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be shared at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.