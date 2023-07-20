YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Kupec, 65, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic.

He was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of George E. and Sophie (Pugel) Kupec.

Michael was a 1975 graduate of Ursuline High School. He pursued higher education at Youngstown State University where he was the YSU Forestry Club President. He furthered his studies at West Virginia University in Forest Management and became an active member of the Forestry Club. Later on, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Combined Sciences and an Associate Degree in Labor Studies Technology from Youngstown State University.

Michael’s professional journey began with the US Postal Service, where he served as a letter carrier for ten years. During this time, he was known as “Mike the Mailman” on the Vince Camp Partyline Show. He provided advice on plants and trees to listeners in the local area. Later in his career, he transitioned to the role of Maintenance Support Clerk at the Youngstown Office.

In the early 1980s Michael became an adult volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America. Michael’s Scouting background included serving as Assistant Cubmaster, Cubmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, Scoutmaster, and Associate Adviser. From 1991-present he served as Assistant Scoutmaster and Troop Committee Member for Troop 25 in Canfield, Ohio. As a member of the Great Trail Council, he served as the District Public Relations Chairman for the Stambaugh District, the Council/District International Peace Light Facilitator from 2017-present and Council Marketing Committee from 2021-present. He was a Vigil Honor member of the Order of Arrow Neatoka Lodge 396, the Wapashuwi Lodge 56, and the Marnoc Lodge 151 where he served as the Stambaugh Chapter Associate Adviser and Communication Adviser from 2017-present. He was on staff at four National Boy Scout Jamborees and nine National Order of the Arrow events.

Michael co-founded the Mill Creek Metropolitan Park Earth Day Clean Up serving as chairman from 1983-2022. He chaired and organized this annual event working with Mill Creek Metropolitan Park involving local youth and volunteer organizations. For more than 40 years, thousands of individuals contributed tens of thousands of combined volunteer hours in the cleanup effort.

Michael was an advocate and promoter of many volunteer organizations assisting with public relations and facilitating the involvement of local media outlets in promotion of events and activities.

In recognition of his selfless service, dedication and passion for Boy Scouts, Order of the Arrow and nature, he was awarded the National Order of the Arrow Centennial Award in 2015 and the William T. Hornaday Conservation Award in 2018.

On July 22, 1978, he married the former Laura Stas, becoming partners in love and life for over four decades. Together they built a beautiful life filled with love and joy. Their union was blessed with a loving son named Douglas Kupec.

Michael’s memory will forever be treasured by his surviving family members: Laura Kupec, whom he married on July 22, 1978; son, Douglas Kupec, brother, George D. Kupec.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Jean Pochiro and brother Robert J. Kupec.

To honor Michael’s life and extend condolences, family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home Austintown Chapel located at 4303 Mahoning Ave. Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Christine Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory for Camp Stambaugh/Stambaugh District through the Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America 4500 Hudson Dr, Stow, OH 44224.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.