Michael A. Ciavarella, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Ciavarella, 91 of Poland, died peacefully on July 3, 2021 at Parkside Healthcare Center after a long fulfilling life.



Mike was born November 15, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio and spent many happy years on the East Side. He is the son of Angelo Ciavarella and Mary Fratino Ciavarella.

He was a 1949 graduate of East High School where at one time was voted the best dancer.



He was a proud member of the Poland Knights of Columbus and was a dedicated servant and usher of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

He had a lengthy career in the mailroom of the Youngstown Vindicator for an incredible 51 years.

Mike was an avid bowler and loved being a part of East Side breakfasts and luncheons. He always looked forward to visiting his friends at McDonalds, Arbys and the Mall. He loved to golf and was especially proud of his infamous three hole-in-ones. Mike is remembered by his neighbors as the friendly jokester who loved to sit in his garage listening to his radio and interact with the world around him.



Mike cherished 63 wonderful years of marriage with his soulmate, Angie. Mike was loved by his son Michael A. Ciavarella Jr. (Crystal & son, Tim) and his daughter Carla (Ciavarella) Sukosd (Ken) and his four grandchildren, Nathan Ciavarella (Samantha), David Ciavarella, Nicholas Sukosd (Malory) and Olivia Sukosd. He is also survived by two sister-in-laws, Pauline Ciavarella (Joseph) and Gloria Salamida (Dominic) and many nieces and nephews. Mike was particularly close with his family in Endicott, New York.



Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, three brothers and two sister-in-laws Angelina, Joseph, Louis (Martha) and Frank (Cathy).



Friends and Family are invited to celebrate his life at a mass on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church. Calling hours will be held prior to the mass on Friday from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



Burial will follow at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Michael A Ciavarella, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.