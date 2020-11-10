Micchele Dominic Bellino, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Micchele Dominic Bellino, 87, died peacefully early Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home.

Micchele was born September 30 1933, in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Marie DiSaboto Bellino.

He worked as a contractor and painter for many years for Ryland Homes and Kroger grocery store. Micchele also owned a beauty shop for several years.

Micchele was a veteran of the Army, serving his country during the Korean War. He also was a Purple Heart recipient.

In his spare time, Micchele enjoyed golfing and cooking.

He is survived his daughter, Paulette (Scott) Peterson of Finksburg, Maryland; son, Michael Dominic Bellino, Jr.; five grandchildren, Michael, Tiffany, Kevin, Nicole and Zach and eight great-grandchildren.

Micchele was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Salatta and brothers, Samuel, Anthony, Angelo and James Bellino.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

A committal service will follow at Calvary Cemetery, where we will be joined by the VFW Post 9571 to celebrate Micchele’s service to his country.

