Meredith A. Suhar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Meredith A. Suhar, 65, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born August 25, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Raymond and Gail Antes Harris.

Meredith was a 1974 graduate of Liberty High School. After further education in Columbus, she became a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA).

She worked at Hillside Hospital for 15 years as a COTA and additionally at Omni Manor, Ron Joy and Colonial Manor during her career.

Meredith was an avid animal lover. One of her favorite joys in life was adopting and spending time with her pets, Miles, Franklin and Zoey. She loved to bake, decorate for Christmas and tend to her garden of flowers and vegetables.

Meredith also had strong relationship with her sister, Alyson. They were attached at the hip in everything they did; they loved spending time together, especially shopping and laughing non-stop. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Craig, especially to New York City and to visit wineries. Meredith will always be remembered for her kind heart and great sense of humor.

Meredith is survived by her husband, Craig Suhar, whom she married October 11, 1986; cherished son, Corey Suhar of Austintown; sister, Alyson Walters of Niles and her brother, David (Colleen) Harris of Canfield.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, please donate to an animal charity of your choice.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield.

Meredith’s funeral service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Anne Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4310 Kirk Road, Austintown.

Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

