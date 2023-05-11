AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin C. Kish, Jr., 73, passed away Monday evening, May 8, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born August 17, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of the late Melvin C. and Ann Luka Kish Sr.



Melvin was a 1967 graduate of East High School and then served his country in the United States Air Force.

After 40 years, he retired from GM Lordstown.

In his free time, he had a passion for running. He was a member of the Road Runners in the 1980s and ran in m marathons in various places, along with New York and Columbus. Melvin also enjoyed photography, especially some weddings in the earlier years.



Melvin is survived by his wife, Maureen Murphy Kish, whom he married October 24, 1970; a daughter, Tracy Kish of Nashua, New Hampshire; brother, Mark (Raelene) Kish; brothers-in-law, Jack (Donna) Murphy of Frederick, Maryland and Thomas (Pat) Murphy of Hubbard; sister-in-law, Eileen Murphy of Youngstown; along with a niece and five nephews.



A private memorial of Melvin’s life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melvin C. Kish, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.