POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Meghan Patrick Buck, 48, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022.

She was born on December 2, 1974, in Mercer County, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory Wayne and Darlene Jean (Davis) Patrick.

Meghan received her Bachelor’s Degree from Slippery Rock University and worked as a rehab specialist at St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she recently won the Spirit of the Mission award.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Buck, whom she married on May 1, 2005; her son and daughter, Caden and Delaney Buck; sister, Darci Stitt; brother, Aidan Patrick and her grandparents, Tom and Emily Davis.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Calling hours will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

