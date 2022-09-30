AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – McKenna M. Wininger, 26, died Wednesday afternoon, September 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

McKenna was born November 12, 1995, in Corn, Oklahoma, the daughter of Glenn Wininger and Michelle Linebaugh DeGenova and Damian DeGenova.

She went to Holy Family grade school and was a 2014 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, where she played soccer.

McKenna enjoyed Pokemon, especially the Anima hero. Reading was her greatest passion but her brother, Dante, was her everything. McKenna was his No. 1 fan. You could hear her voice above everyone else cheering for him and his soccer teammates. Everyone that met McKenna always walked away with a smile on their face because she was just always so informative and always made you laugh.

McKenna worked with her dad, Damian DeGenova, at Capital Title Services as a title processor.

McKenna leaves her mom, Michelle and dad, Damian; father, Glen; her brother, Dante DeGenova and grandmothers, Nancy Linebaugh and Frances DeGenova.

McKenna was preceded in death by grandparents, Roger Linebaugh, Daniel DeGenova and Conrad and Donna Wininger and uncle, Anthony Linebaugh.

Friends and family may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, at Holy Family Church, Poland.

Donations may be made in McKenna’s memory to The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.