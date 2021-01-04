Max Johnson, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Johnson, 78, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020, after battling a number of health issues complicated by COVID-19.

Max was born in Mason City, Iowa, on January 27, 1942, a son of Marion R. and Gazina Becker Johnson.

While living in Mason City, he met his first wife, Mary deBuhr. Together they had three beautiful children, Dan, Michael and Jennifer (J.J.). In 1967, the family relocated to Youngstown.

Shortly thereafter, he began snowmobiling; it quickly became his passion. Not only did he ride often in the winter months locally, he also took snowmobile trips to Pennsylvania, Michigan, New York, Wyoming and Canada, making friends everywhere he went. Max enjoyed snowmobiling so much that he found ways to ride all year. He combined his love of racing drag cars in Iowa with his love for snowmobiling and began racing “sleds” on water in the spring/summer and racing on grass in the fall. He had several first-place trophies and was known as “Mad Max” on the racing circuit.

He worked at Tri County Distributing for 34 years selling beer and wine. After his retirement in 2004, he started working part time at the Beverage Center in Boardman, then at The Wine Connection in Columbiana, until permanently retiring in 2019 due to health reasons.

Max will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Max leaves behind siblings, John Johnson and Cheryl Koeneman; children, Dan (Jodi) Johnson, Michael Johnson and Jennifer (Brian) Simmers; grandchildren, Danielle (Matt) Bostian, Alexa, Emily, Abbigail, Parker and Katherine Johnson, Jack Campana and great-grandchild, Rowan Bostian.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ramona Shaw.

Max’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Windsor House, Canfield, for the endless compassion and excellent care given to him and so many others like him.

A private service was held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Parish.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley or Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House of Poland, in his honor.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

