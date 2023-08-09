NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen “Rinky” Blanche Crawford, 90, passed peacefully into the arms of the angels on Sunday, August 6, 2023 with family by her side at Atonine Village in North Jackson, Ohio.



Maureen was born on August 22, 1932, in Mineral Ridge, the third and youngest daughter of Thomas and Helen Myers and was known to her family and friends as “Rinky”.

She attended Mineral Ridge schools, graduating in the class of 1950 and was the homecoming queen.



In 1952, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul Eugene Kompanik who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. They had three young sons together before Paul’s untimely death in 1959 from Hodgkins Disease.



She later married William R. Crawford of Austintown in 1961 and had three additional sons with him. Her loving husband, “Bill” passed away in July 2014.



Raising six feisty boys was quite a handful but Rinky did it admirably with love and a great sense of humor. All her sons treasure the frequent outings she took them on in Mill Creek Park where she always made sure to bring along a fresh change of clothes for everyone, knowing that they would certainly get muddy and wet in the creeks.



Rinky returned went to school in 1974 at the age of 42 obtaining her nursing diploma from Choffin School of Practical Nursing.

She worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown until her subsequent move to Venice, Florida where she continued to provide private nursing home, health and Hospice care.



Her boys used to tease her that while raising them, she often used the kitchen table as her makeshift ER, determining if stitches were required or whether she could just butterfly the wound. This undoubtedly prepared her for her future career.



Rinky enjoyed some international travel, visiting her son, Gary and his family in Malaysia and a multi-generation dream trip to Hawaii with her son, Michael and family. She loved her years in Florida and found much pleasure in walking the beaches of the Gulf Coast and playing her organ. Though she treasured her life in sunny Florida, she returned to Ohio to be closer to family and friends.



In her later years, her son, Timothy and his wife, Michelle, provided unending support to Rinky’s health and comfort. Her last years were spent at Antonine Center, a beloved resident who loved and played her organ much to the delight of both residents and staff.



Rinky is survived by her sons, Gary Kompanik (Deborah) from Houston, Texas, Michael Kompanik (Noreen) from San Diego, California, Timothy Kompanik (Michelle) in McDonald, Ohio, William “Skip” Crawford from Indiana and Thomas Crawford, also in McDonald.

She was preceded in death by two husbands and her youngest son, Charles Crawford.



Rinky’s also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Kristy Kompanik Mosolino, Lindsey Kompanik Mundy, Elizabeth Kompanik, Christopher Crawford, Ryan Kompanik, Mathew Kompanik, Amanda Kompanik, Justin Kompanik, Kenny Crawford and Samantha Crawford New and eight great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed by her family.



Per her request, there will be no funeral or showing, just a private gathering of immediate family. Her ashes will be buried in Kerr Cemetery next to her two husbands and her son, Charles.

Professional arragements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel.

