CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen A. Barnhart, 67, passed away early Friday morning, March 4, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born January 13, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Patricia A. McNulty Kroll.



Maureen was a 1973 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and attended YSU.

She was employed by Knights Inn as a head housekeeper.



She loved her cat Juicy and all of her grand dogs. She enjoyed trips to Montaineer Casino, going to concerts in the park and watching live music, and traveling. She was also a member of the Eagles Club. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and she loved all of her nieces and nephews.



Her husband, Allan R. Barnhart, whom she married May 19, 1978, passed away January 4, 2010.



She is survived by two sons, James (Jill) Barnhart of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Christopher (Amy) Eddie of Lexington, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Zeita, Cordelia and Audrey; six siblings, Brian Kroll of Clearwater, Florida, Brenda (Rick) Crawford of Austintown, Sheila (Ken) Kroll-Dickinson of Youngstown, Ralph (Kelly) Kroll of Rotonda, Florida, Gail Percich of New Mexico and Laura Kroll of Austintown; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Hamilton of Austintown and Shelley (Louis) Chine; nieces and nephews, Angie, Jesse, Julie, Jody, Ashley, Kristy, Nick, Jake, Joe, Adam and Aaron; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; her best friend, Rose Brozman and Godmother to Lari Slater (Chris, Savanna and Carissa).



She was also preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Lucy Brooks; father-in-law, Charles Barnhart and sister-in-law, Darlene Kroll.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org.

