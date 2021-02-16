Matthew R. Flis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew R. Flis, 39, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021.

He was born May 13, 1981 in Youngstown.

Matthew was a 1999 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Mount Union College.

He was honorably discharged in 2012 after serving his country in the Army, deploying once to Iraq and twice to Afghanistan.

In his spare time, he enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was camping, hiking or fishing. He also enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and going on motorcycle trips.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Jane B. (Butch) Potts of Bradenton, Florida and Robert (Cindy) Flis of Poland; a brother, Jon “JR” (Kelin) Flis of Columbus, Georgia and a niece and nephew, Keira and Ethan Flis.

Private family services were held with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

