YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Glenellen, 46, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home.

Matthew was born on June 6, 1976, in Youngstown, the son of John and Terri Crozier Glenellen.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1994 and attended Youngstown State University.

He worked for Superior Beverage and then Ampco Parking Services for many years, where he shared his quick wit and inappropriate jokes with unsuspecting customers.

He enjoyed fixing computers, completing sudoku puzzles and taking hikes in Mill Creek Park and attending outdoor concerts. He spent many years in a row attending Jimmy Buffett concerts with his friends. He enjoyed taking care of his large collection of fish and spending time with his beloved dog, Millie. Some of his favorite times were spent at Rehoboth Beach with his extended family.

His greatest joys in life and the loves of his life, were his nieces and nephew. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with them. Matt attended all of their sporting and school events. He spent many afternoons getting them home from school, often stopping to get them a treat or take them to the park to play.

He will be missed and remembered for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need.

He leaves behind his parents; his sister, Shanna (Brian) Laraway of Canfield; his nieces, Quinn and Josie and nephew, Rory. Family was very important to Matt and he leaves behind a host of aunts and uncles. He leaves behind Jean Mastovaselis, Carol Kriech, Dick (Barb) Crozier, Jimmy (Beverly) Glenellen, Kathy Glenellen and Judy Gries. He also leaves behind all of his “cousins by the dozens,” whom he loved dearly and spent a great deal of time with, creating lifelong memories and friendships.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Earl and Julie Glenellen; his maternal grandparents, Earl and Betty Crozier; his uncle, Tom Kriech and uncle, Billy Glenellen.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, October 27 at St. Christine Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Noon.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

