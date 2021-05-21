Mathew G. Mashburn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral Services will be held Monday, May 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. for Mathew G. Mashburn, 31, who passed suddenly Tuesday May 18, 2021 following an accident at work.

He was born February 5, 1990 in Lakeland, Florida, a son of the late Juanita Mae Mashburn.

Mathew was a 2009 graduate of Springfield High School and attended ITT Tech.

He worked in construction for S.E.T. Inc.

Mathew had an unforgettable soul that left an impression on everyone he met. He was whole-heartedly devoted to those he loved, and always brought laughter and happiness wherever he went. He had a strong love for music, nature, gardening, cooking, the outdoors and chasing sunsets. He enjoyed taking photos to capture those moments in the most beautiful way at every opportunity. He had a strong work ethic and took pride into putting his all into everything he did, in all aspects of his life.

Mathew is survived by his beloved fiancée, Kathleen Helton of Austintown; his dogs, Red and Beags, whom he called his sons; his brothers, Trenton Mashburn of Struthers, his twin Micah (Adrianna) Mashburn of North Lima and Aaron Williams of Petersburg; three nephews, Micah Jr. and Maverick Mashburn and Bentley Pachner; his grandfather, Glenn Mashburn of New Middletown; an aunt, Teresa Vick of Austintown; two uncles, Daniel E. Mashburn of Texas and David C. Masburn of Youngstown and numerous cousins and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Delores Mashburn and two uncles, Michael and Don Mashburn.

Family and friends may call Sunday from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



A television tribute will air Sunday, May 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.