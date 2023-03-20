BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marylou Virginia Chiarello Crouthers, age 73 of Boardman, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at Specialty Care at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Marylou was born September 30, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul J. and Louise V. Kukura Chiarello.

She was a 1967 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

She had worked at Mahoning National Bank, Kohl’s Department store and at Quadax Medical billing, before retiring in 2012.

Marylou was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church (St. Anthony of Padua Parish) and its Infant Jesus of Prague Society, ladies guild and senior citizens.

She enjoyed creating and painting ceramics and spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandson, Lance Corporal William A. Crouthers, USMC.

Her husband, William Crouthers, whom she married November 6, 1971, died May 17, 1992.

She is survived by two daughters, Louisa Anne Crouthers of Youngstown and Billee Marie Crouthers of New Middletown; a sister, Paulette Chiarello of Youngstown; a brother, Jim (Jennifer) Chiarello; a grandson, William A. Crouthers USMC and two nephews, Raymond and Randy Lillo.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Richard Lillo.

Marylou’s family would like to thank the professional staff at Specialty Care and Kelly and Bailey for their compasion during her illness.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the family for a memorial in Marylou’s memory.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2722 Center Road (224), Poland, OH 44514.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, March 23 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica celebrated by the Very Rev. Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio.

