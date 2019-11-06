MaryAnn Komara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – MaryAnn Komara, 92, who passed away Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Hampton Woods.

MaryAnn was born November 20, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Hnatiw) Shellogg.

She was a Jan. 1945 graduate of Chaney High School and attended the Dana School of Music.

She was a model in New York for Macy’s during the war. MaryAnn also was a member of the KCetts of Poland, Moms and Dads Club at the St. Nicholas School, Oaktree Country Club and Seven Oaks Country Club.

Her husband, Stephen Komara, whom she married July 13, 1946, passed away April 29, 2008.

MaryAnn is survived by two daughters, Reine (James) LaRosa of Boca Raton, Florida and Cynthia (Robert) Carna of Huntersville, North Carolina; a son, Stephen (Diane) Komara of Poland and three grandchildren, Vanessa (Dave) Barszczowski, Shawn and Tiffany Komara.

MaryAnn was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles J. Shellogg Jr.

Family and friends may call Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. with prayers to follow at 9:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior, St. Nicholas Church.

The family would like to especially thank the Woodlands Assisted Living at Hampton Woods, Hampton Woods Nursing Home and Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion given to Maryann over the years.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the charity of the donors choice.

