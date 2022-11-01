POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Thompson, 93, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at her daughter’s home.

She was born November 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George J. and Alberta B. Archer Holmes.

Virginia was a 1946 graduate of South High School.

She retired in 1996 from J.C. Penneys in the Southern Park Mall after 26 years of employment.

She was a charter member of St. Luke Church.

She was a seamstress, enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states. Virginia loved to spend time with her family, baking birthday cakes for her grandchildren and of course she LOVED to shop.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Karen E. (Mary Knapp) Thompson of Uniontown; two sons, Thomas (Rosanne) Thompson of Boardman and William Thompson of Poland; a sister, Sally Cassidy of Jerome, Arizona; a brother, Edward Holmes of Poland; daughter-in-law, Karen A. Thompson of Warren; sister-in-law, Lillian Holmes of Youngstown; seven grandchildren, Thomas James (Emily) Thompson, Jr., Jeanette (Randall) Knapp, Jeffrey (Amy) Masenhimer, Kristi Masenhimer, James E. (Matt Lachman) Thompson, IV, Lori (Mitchell) Prozy, and Scott Thompson; and 12 great-grandchildren, Logan, Jayden, Giana, Jace, Jackson, Thomas James III, Henry, Gino, Noah, Nolan, Grace and Nico.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Thompson, Jr., whom she married September 8, 1951, and passed away August 3, 2002; a son, James E. Thompson, III; a daughter, Barbara Rykowski; grandson, Brian Thompson; and a brother, George Holmes, Jr.

Family and friends may pay their respects from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 4, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at St. Luke Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Harmony Cares Hospice, 3515 Massillon Road, Suite 270 Uniontown, Ohio 44685.

