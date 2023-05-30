AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Potesta, age 93, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Mary was born on October 8, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony L. and Teresa D’Alitto DeLuca.

Mary felt education and working hard were important throughout her life. She was a 1948 graduate of Rayen High School and continued on to become a registered nurse, graduating from the St. Elizabeth College of Nursing in 1951.

Mary worked at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital as a general duty nurse and Head Nurse for over 40 years. During her tenure as a nurse, she embarked on a second career as an elementary school teacher. While nursing, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master’s of Elementary Education with a special kindergarten certification from Youngstown State University. She worked for over 35 years in the Youngstown City Schools until she retired at the age of 80. In that same year she was named “Teacher of the Year”. During the overlapping years of her dual nursing and teaching careers, she worked Monday through Friday as an educator and Friday to Sunday as an RN.

Mary was also active in the community and a proud member of St. Christine Church, the Catholic Nurses of Northeastern Ohio and the Lowelville Senior Citizens Club. Mrs. Potesta also enjoyed her lifelong connections with her nursing classmates and the dear friendship of her fellow teachers. Mary was most notably known for her dedication and caring for family and friends.

On September 22, 1951, Mary and Eugene Louis Potesta, Sr. were married. Mrs. Potesta’s husband preceded her in death at the age of 86.

She took great pride in her family and instilled her values in them. Mary is survived by two sons, Eugene (Tricia) Potesta, Jr. MD of Canfield and Mark (Marcee) Potesta of Troy, Michigan and her six grandchildren, Eugene III, Michael, Andrew, Mark, Jr., Anthony and Matthew Potesta.

Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Stella (Dominic) Bernard, Yolanda (Anthony) Cocca and Connie (Richard) Pachell and her brothers, Fred (Betty) DeLuca, Louis DeLuca, Frank (Irma) DeLuca and Anthony DeLuca. Mrs. Potesta also shared a deep fondness for her in-laws of the Potesta, Montouri and Rossi families.

Mary leaves behind many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and were an important part of her life.

The family was able to honor Mary’s wishes of being cared for at home until her passing. They would like to recognize her caregivers who lovingly tended to Mary around the clock.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, May 31, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Virginia Potesta, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.